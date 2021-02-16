Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,137 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $175.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.