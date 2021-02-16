Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

NYSE:TGT opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.