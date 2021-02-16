Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

