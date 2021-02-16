Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,611,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

