Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 74,065 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

