Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

TEVA opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

