Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equillium, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

