Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.13

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 39535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

