Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

