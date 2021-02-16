Envista Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NVST opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

