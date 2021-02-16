Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 14th total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGMF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGMF traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 616,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

