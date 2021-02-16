Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Entergy by 561.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

