Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $209,474.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

