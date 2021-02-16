Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.07. Engie shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 3,555,813 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.35 ($16.88).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

