Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $518.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. 15,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.39 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

