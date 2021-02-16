Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 256,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 105,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.