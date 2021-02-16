Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

