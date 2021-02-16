Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
