Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,111.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Emercoin has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $54,111.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00028318 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,916,340 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.