Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

