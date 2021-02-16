Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 130,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

