Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,708 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. 16,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.91. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

