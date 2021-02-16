Emerald Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $381.29. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $380.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

