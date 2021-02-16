Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $394.74. 52,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day moving average is $356.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

