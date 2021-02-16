Emerald Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 48,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.