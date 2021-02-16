Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 240,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540 in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

