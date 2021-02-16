ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 14th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGKLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $$19.25 during trading on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

