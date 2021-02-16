Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,194 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 97,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 79,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

