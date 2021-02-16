Ellevest Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average is $278.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $319.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

