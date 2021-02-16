Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

