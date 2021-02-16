Ellevest Inc. Has $92,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 966.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

