Ellevest Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.