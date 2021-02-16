Ellevest Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $545.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

