Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 393,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

