Ellevest Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

