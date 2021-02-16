Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOLO opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

