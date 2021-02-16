Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0054

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $39.79 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 318.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.