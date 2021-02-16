EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 252 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 331.3% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 35.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.59.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.