EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $559,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

