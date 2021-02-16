EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.16 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

