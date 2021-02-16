EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

