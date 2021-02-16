Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ETV opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.