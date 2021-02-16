Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Cut by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.84. 24,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

