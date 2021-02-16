Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $2,245,395.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. 12,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

