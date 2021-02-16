East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.39

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 2112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

