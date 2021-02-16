DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE KSM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

