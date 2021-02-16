DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE KSM opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.