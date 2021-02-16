Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £77.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.11.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

