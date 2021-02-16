Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £77.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.11.
About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)
