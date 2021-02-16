Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $744,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 146.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

