DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

