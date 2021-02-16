DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.