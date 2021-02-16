DREP (DREP) Trading Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 29% against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $32.40 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

